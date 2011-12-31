MONDAY NITRO: THE LOST RECAPS In this edition: Hulk Hogan would rather film 3 Ninjas than be live on Nitro after the biggest moment in WCW history. No one wonder this place went out of business...

BACK-LEG FRONTKICK - SURVIVING CALIFORNIA: ONE MAN'S SPIRITUAL JOURNEY OF LIFE & LOVE TO UFC ON FOX AND BACK. After another harrowing ordeal at the hands wheels of a callous beast of a Ford truck, Sean Carless finds healing with UFC on FOX. And maybe masturbation.

Call me ambitious, but I really want to get TWF going again. Phase One: cleaning the site up. After that, we'll work on getting a new, ragtag group ofwriters together to bring moral corruption back to the internet wrestling community-- you know, in the name of satire. Stay tuned~!

PHOTOSHOP OF THE DAY: VINCE & DIXIE.

by Sean Carless

Apparently news has surfaced that Spike TV has opted to not renew TNA Impact. And well, we *could* write a long soliloquy about how Vince Russo ran another company into the ground, or how Dixie's unwavering loyalty to him in lieu of Spike wanting him gone perhaps cost her her company, but holy shit, we just did. And well, here's how the last ever Impact should clearly end in October:



PHOTOSHOP OF THE DAY: WHEN IT REIGNS, IT POURS.

by Sean Carless

Despite a serious neck injury, Daniel Bryan apparently foiled a robbery of his own home today (kelp and plaid shirts were said to be strewn everywhere) in a story covered by many news outlets. Of course being the troublemaker I am, I immediately pictured Vince McMahon opting to somehow spin it all into further putting over toy-de-jour Roman Reigns in lieu. And ya, this is what it took to update TWF after 3 years. (Click on the image to see it full size.)



WELCOME TO ZACKASS

by Sean Carless

SKYRIM MACHO DRAGON MOD

THE ROCKTAGON

by James Swift

JAMES SWIFT RETURNS WITH AN ALL NEW ROCKTAGON! THIS WEEK’S EPISODE: UFC 141: LESNAR VS. OVEREEM! FEATURING ETHNICALLY DRIVEN VIOLENCE (WITH A HAPPY ENDING!), JON FITCH GETTING HIS FACE DECISIONED AND THE LESNAR ERA COMING TO AN END IN THE UFC! ALL THIS AND MORE, RIGHT HERE!

THE ROCKTAGON

by James Swift

JAMES SWIFT RETURNS WITH AN ALL NEW ROCKTAGON! THIS WEEK’S FEATURE: UFC 140: JONES VS. MACHIDA! FEATURING TITO ORTIZ CRYING LIKE A BABY, FRANK MIR SNAPPING BIG NOG’S ARM LIKE A DORITO CHIP AND JON JONES PULLING A PAGE OUT OF CM PUNK’S PLAYBOOK BY MAKING LYOTO MACHIDA GO TO SLEEP! ALL THIS AND MORE, RIGHT HERE

PHOTOSHOP OF THE DAY: KEVIN NASH: MASTER OF THE LADDER MATCH.

by Sean Carless

Tell us this isn't how you also pictured it going down...



BEST DAMN RAW RANT, PERIOD

by Stuart Munro

This week: Ice Cold Mike Mizanin opens up a can cup of whoop-ass. Click HERE to read!

PHOTOSHOP OF THE DAY: HOW WE'D WRITE JOHN MORRISON OUT OF WWE

by Sean Carless

The scuttlebutt is that JoMo was written out of WWE on the latest Zach Ryder Z! True Long Island Story. But we think it should have gone a different way...



BEST DAMN RAW RANT, PERIOD

by Stuart Munro

This week: R-Truth gets Wellnessed got. Click HERE to read!

LIVE WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2011 COVERAGE!

It's the 25th Annual Survivor Series! But does someone get pinned tonight with a clothesline or suplex for old time's sake? Umm, probably not. Titles are on the line! Miz & R Truth play the role of that team that always plays the Globe Trotters. It's a happening! Click HERE for all the discussion, nervous breakdowns and more!

by Sean Carless

I was recently run over. Again. (Seriously.). All looked dark. All looked bleak. I soon realized this was because I have no window in my room, and forgot to pay my power bill. THEN, SUDDENLY, THERE WAS LIGHT. I was healed and back on the road (quite literally) to recovery and to UFC ON FOX. And yes, there is someone on this Earth who actually pays me to do this. This is my road report. Masturbation & tasteless jokes about varying illegalities abound. I talk about maybe 1% of the show. It's a scene, man. I apologize to no one. Click HERE to read!

BEST DAMN RAW RANT, PERIOD

by Stuart Munro

This week: New recapper, same show. Click HERE to read!

THE ROCKTAGON

by James Swift

JAMES SWIFT RETURNS WITH AN ALL NEW ROCKTAGON! THIS WEEK’S FEATURE: UFC ON FOX: VELASQUEZ VS. DOS SANTOS! THE UFC MAKES ITS NETWORK TELEVISION DEBUT BY ANSWERING THE TIMELESS QUESTION…WHAT DO YOU DO WHEN YOU HAVE 59 MINUTES OF LIVE TV TIME TO FILL? Click HERE for all this and MORE!

OCCUPY PARTS UNKNOWN!

by Sean Carless

For too long the top 1% of face-painted in our country have received the lion's share of wealth, tax breaks, and repeated delivery of clotheslines and/or flying shoulder-tackles . And this happens and is tolerated despite there being enoughfor everyone! Our forefathers and of course the skeletons, did not make the supreme sacrifice so only the 1% could only prosper and make little sense during interviews. We did not overcome the Warlords (and the Barbarians) of international conflict over seas to be left with nothing but the tassels on our arms.For too long, the breaks have been relegated to those in our One Warrior Nation who insist on using unscrupulous means to maintain their wealth/horde their multi-colored belts.Out there, right now, a Demolition Smash is leisurely golfing amidst our economic strife, while hard working self-employed Parts Unknowners like Papa Shango struggle to make ends meet via cartoony voodoo ceremony/prostitution. It's not right. And it's not fair. Someone get him a coat for god(father)'s sake. He must be freezing in only that Top Hat.Let's dopart. Letseconomic inequality like Warrior blows up 3 minutes into a contest. Letsup those ropes of economic greed! Let's make a difference by, andof economic collapse. Join us as we take it to the streets of Parts Unknown in our puce-colored underwear. Unity will reign. Press-Slams will fly. Let's make awhere it hurts (The ribs? The stomach? Both? ).. For our Nation's future, today. (Non-Faarooq version).