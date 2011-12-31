July 27, 2014
PHOTOSHOP OF THE DAY: VINCE & DIXIE.
Apparently news has surfaced that Spike TV has opted to not renew TNA Impact. And well, we *could* write a long soliloquy about how Vince Russo ran another company into the ground, or how Dixie's unwavering loyalty to him in lieu of Spike wanting him gone perhaps cost her her company, but holy shit, we just did. And well, here's how the last ever Impact should clearly end in October:
July 25, 2014
PHOTOSHOP OF THE DAY: WHEN IT REIGNS, IT POURS.
Despite a serious neck injury, Daniel Bryan apparently foiled a robbery of his own home today (kelp and plaid shirts were said to be strewn everywhere) in a story covered by many news outlets. Of course being the troublemaker I am, I immediately pictured Vince McMahon opting to somehow spin it all into further putting over toy-de-jour Roman Reigns in lieu. And ya, this is what it took to update TWF after 3 years. (Click on the image to see it full size.)
February 16, 2012
WELCOME TO ZACKASS
January 8, 2012
SKYRIM MACHO DRAGON MOD
December 31, 2011
THE ROCKTAGON
JAMES SWIFT RETURNS WITH AN ALL NEW ROCKTAGON! THIS WEEK’S EPISODE: UFC 141: LESNAR VS. OVEREEM! FEATURING ETHNICALLY DRIVEN VIOLENCE (WITH A HAPPY ENDING!), JON FITCH GETTING HIS FACE DECISIONED AND THE LESNAR ERA COMING TO AN END IN THE UFC! ALL THIS AND MORE, RIGHT HERE!
December 11, 2011
THE ROCKTAGON
JAMES SWIFT RETURNS WITH AN ALL NEW ROCKTAGON! THIS WEEK’S FEATURE: UFC 140: JONES VS. MACHIDA! FEATURING TITO ORTIZ CRYING LIKE A BABY, FRANK MIR SNAPPING BIG NOG’S ARM LIKE A DORITO CHIP AND JON JONES PULLING A PAGE OUT OF CM PUNK’S PLAYBOOK BY MAKING LYOTO MACHIDA GO TO SLEEP! ALL THIS AND MORE, RIGHT HERE
December 7, 2011
PHOTOSHOP OF THE DAY: KEVIN NASH: MASTER OF THE LADDER MATCH.
Tell us this isn't how you also pictured it going down...
November 28, 2011
BEST DAMN RAW RANT, PERIOD
This week: Ice Cold Mike Mizanin opens up a
can cup of whoop-ass. Click HERE
to read!
November 26, 2011
PHOTOSHOP OF THE DAY: HOW WE'D WRITE JOHN MORRISON OUT OF WWE
The scuttlebutt is that JoMo was written out of WWE on the latest Zach Ryder Z! True Long Island Story. But we think it should have gone a different way...
November 21, 2011
BEST DAMN RAW RANT, PERIOD
This week: R-Truth gets
Wellnessed got. Click HERE
to read!
November 20, 2011
LIVE WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2011 COVERAGE!
It's the 25th Annual Survivor Series! But does someone get pinned tonight with a clothesline or suplex for old time's sake? Umm, probably not. Titles are on the line! Miz & R Truth play the role of that team that always plays the Globe Trotters. It's a happening! Click HERE for all the discussion, nervous breakdowns and more!
November 16, 2011
BACK-LEG FRONTKICK: SURVIVING CALIFORNIA: ONE MAN'S SPIRITUAL JOURNEY OF LIFE & LOVE TO UFC ON FOX AND BACK.
I was recently run over. Again. (Seriously.). All looked dark. All looked bleak. I soon realized this was because I have no window in my room, and forgot to pay my power bill. THEN, SUDDENLY, THERE WAS LIGHT. I was healed and back on the road (quite literally) to recovery and to UFC ON FOX. And yes, there is someone on this Earth who actually pays me to do this. This is my road report. Masturbation & tasteless jokes about varying illegalities abound. I talk about maybe 1% of the show. It's a scene, man. I apologize to no one. Click HERE to read!
November 15, 2011
BEST DAMN RAW RANT, PERIOD
This week: New recapper, same show. Click HERE to read!
November 14, 2011
THE ROCKTAGON
JAMES SWIFT RETURNS WITH AN ALL NEW ROCKTAGON! THIS WEEK’S FEATURE: UFC ON FOX: VELASQUEZ VS. DOS SANTOS! THE UFC MAKES ITS NETWORK TELEVISION DEBUT BY ANSWERING THE TIMELESS QUESTION…WHAT DO YOU DO WHEN YOU HAVE 59 MINUTES OF LIVE TV TIME TO FILL? Click HERE for all this and MORE!
November 4, 2011
OCCUPY PARTS UNKNOWN!
FEATURED COLUMN
THE TWF "MENTAL WELLNESS TEST!"
TWF FLASHBACK
November 2006
SATIRE: DISCONTINUED WWE XMAS PRODUCTS!
With Christmas just around the corner, what better way to spend your few remaining dollars (left over after the seemingly infinite line-up of fucking pay-per-views ) then on the following "quality WWE merchandise!" After all, if they don't move this stuff, and fast, stockholders just might get time to figure out what "plummeting domestic buyrates" means!... and well, I don't think they need to tell you what that means! (Seriously. They're not telling you. Everything is fine! Ahem.).
